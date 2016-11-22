Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Stayed in an Airbnb After Divorce From Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore announced their split in 2011 and divorced the following year, and during a panel presentation with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky on Saturday, Kutcher revealed that he stayed in several Airbnbs after separating from Moore.

Kutcher, who is now an investor in the company, revealed that a stranger’s kindness during one of his stays influenced him in a major way.

“I went to Europe and I flew in and got in in the middle of the night,” PEOPLE reports the actor as saying. “I arrived at the Airbnb at 2 a.m. The person had left me dinner and a glass of wine.”

“It was … the magic and the love that I needed in that moment,” he continued. “I was shocked that someone would care that much about a total stranger.”

Kutcher is currently married to Mila Kunis and the pair are expecting their second child together very soon. While everything has worked out well for Kutcher since, it seems he’ll never forget that special act of kindness.

