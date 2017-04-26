Ariel Winter Has A Message For Haters About Those ‘Revealing’ Posts

Ariel Winter has sounded off on the critics of her revealing social media presence.

In an interview with Yahoo Style, the 19-year-old actress addressed the way herself and other women are judged on social media in a series of scorching quotes.

“Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares,” she said. “When we try to be free and post what we want, it’s like, look at that slut on social media. That’s not what it is. We’re proud of our bodies. We’re proud of who we are.

“If I take a picture and I think it looks good — if it’s a little revealing, whatever.”

Winter is not shy about showing off her physique to her 3.1 million Instagram followers. She frequently posts photos of her and her friends modeling risque outfits regardless of how fans react.

“If you’re so offended, why do you look at it?” she said. “Don’t take the time to hate on me. Just unfollow me and follow someone who covers every part of their body to their toes. I don’t care.”

Even though she is self-aware of her online presence, she doesn’t let it control her life. She emphasized that her main function of using social media is to stay connected to her fans and vice versa.

“Sometimes I’ll go days or weeks without posting, she said. “(But) I try to update my followers on what I’m doing. It makes me feel closer to them. I’ve never felt the need to take a break from it like that. Just put your phone down and enjoy the things in life.”

She seems to be in one of those social media respites currently. Her last Instagram post was more than a week ago and featured Winter in a bathing suit while at Coachella.

Her racy outfits that weekend attracted quite a lot of attention, so it’s understandable that she might be taking a break from the platform.

In other Winter news, still starring as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, which is currently airing its eighth season.

She’s also still voicing Sofia on the popular children’s cartoon Sofia the First, which returns on Friday, and voices Smurf Lily in Smurfs: The Lost Village, which is in theaters now.

You can follow Ariel Winter on Instagram at @arielwinter.

