Ariel Winter Stuns In Sheer Dress At ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Premiere

Ariel Winter is beating the heat in a stunning short, sheer dress.

The 19-year-old actress looked absolutely jaw dropping in the sexy mini dress at the premiere of her new movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village, in Culver City, Calif. on Saturday. Winter proudly displayed her curves in the flirty ensemble, even showing off some side boob through the dress’ sheer cut-outs.

The actress took to social media to share an incredibly sexy photo of herself at the . In the pic, Winter kneeled down and proceeded to kneel in her sheer dress and give the Smurf mascot a kiss.

The Modern Family star captioned the pic: “#Smurfs #TheLostVillage #April7th 😘 Everyone go see it!!!!! I’m SmurfLily ;).”

#Smurfs #TheLostVillage #April7th 😘 Everyone go see it!!!!! I’m SmurfLily 😉 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Winter is grateful to be playing Smurflily in Smufs: The Lost Village, but said she’s also looking forward to her “adult career.”

Winter has certainly been displaying her more adult side on Instagram. On Friday, the actress celebrated her return to the U.S. from China by sharing a phenomenal booty-baring pic.

“The booty’s back in Cali,” she wrote alongside the snap of her bare derriere.

The booty’s back in Cali☀️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

