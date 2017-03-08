Ariel Winter Reveals Harsh New Details About Her Body

Modern Family star Ariel Winter recently got candid on finally overcoming her struggles with body confidence.

The 19-year-old actress guest starred on Tuesday’s special episode of The View, which taped at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“Well, I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself,” Winter admitted, when asked why she feels the need to empower women today. “It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

“And I thought, you know, I went through so much at a young age, I was criticized for everything — the way I looked, the way I dressed, what I said,” she continued. “And I thought for a while that if I changed the way I was that people would accept me. I tried, and they still didn’t.”

The actress also revealed that instead of wasting time on trying to make others happy, she worked on herself.

“So that’s what I try and tell people is, ‘Do what makes you happy,’ and that is ultimately going to be the best thing for you,” Winter explained. “I just feel like regardless of the negative comments I’ll get for speaking out, it matters so much more to me the positive feedback that I get, that I’ll take those negative comments and it doesn’t matter. I’m just happy to help.”

With the risqué pics Winter post to social media a lot of her followers know the young starlet has major body confidence.

Just last month, Winter posted a gif-style video showing her in a black sheer lingerie style top, displaying lots of cleavage.

