Ariel Winter Reveals Daisy Dukes Pic With Burt Reynolds

Ariel Winter shared an all-new photo on social media that showed her rocking a tiny pair of daisy duke shorts while hanging with Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds. The two actors appeared together in a film called Dog Years, and Winter took to Instagram on Sunday to give a birthday shout out to her 81-year-old co-star.

The 19-year-old actress captioned the snap: “Happy birthday Burt [heart emoji] Love you. Such an honro to know you and have worked with you.”

Happy birthday Burt ❤ Love you. Such an honor to know you and have worked with you. 💥 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

In the black-and-white snap, it’s clear to see that Ariel winter’s character from the 2016 film was an extreme departure from her bookworm Modern Family character, Alex Dunphy. For the film, Ariel sported a crop top, high-cut daisy duke shorts, and several tattoos on her arm, thigh, and rib cage.

Since posting on Instagram, Winter’s photo racked up more than 113k likes and hundreds of comments from her loyals fans.

When Ariel Winter isn’t sharing throwback snaps with her famous co-stars, she has frequently been showing off her new boyfriend on social media. The two appear to be totally infatuated with one another as many of their recent posts on Instagram show them together getting extra close and personal.

Last week, Ariel shared a sultry snap that showed her laying a kiss on her 29-year-old actor beau while donning one of her sexiest outfits to date.

She posted the steamy pic with the caption: “Chickpea & Pinto Bean #mcm.”

Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣️#mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Also this week, Ariel posted another pic of her and Levi from the SAG awards. Winter rocked a sparkling gold dress that totally rocked the red carpet at the event.

✨ A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

To keep up with Ariel Winter, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think about Ariel Winter’s look in the daisy duke shorts?

