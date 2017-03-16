Ariel Winter Reveals Brand New Booty Video

Ariel Winter‘s all-new booty video is easily her steamiest one ever. The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday night to treat her followers to throwback footage of her derriere in a sexy swimsuit.

#tbt to summer and long hair 🅰️➕🅰️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

The Modern Family star captioned the clip: “#tbt to summer and long hair.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The eye-catching images show the black-haired beauty rocking a one-piece swimsuit that flaunts her curvy figure. Ariel’s booty is on full display in the high-waisted getup as she strikes several seductive poses for the camera. Winter’s wavy locks flowed down her back and gently bobbed in the wind as she stood on a hilltop overlooking the sunlit city.

The post was a total smash hit with Ariel’s followers as it was viewed more than 536k views and racked up more than 79k likes.In fact, Ariel Winter just surpassed three million followers on Instagram this week so her loyal fans can likely look forward to more risqué snaps in the future.

Not that you would know it by looking at many of her social media posts that show off a lot of skin, Ariel Winter recently admitted that she has struggled with body confidence in the past. During an appearance on The View earlier this month, the actress spoke out about learning to love herself and her body.

“Well, I struggled for many years with my own confidence with myself,” Winter said. “It was a really long journey to find that confidence, and I think it’s really important because there are tons of young girls, young boys, people that are older than me, that don’t really have a lot of people to look up to that are outspoken about things like that.”

She continued by saying: “And I thought, you know, I went through so much at a young age, I was criticized for everything — the way I looked, the way I dressed, what I said. And I thought for a while that if I changed the way I was that people would accept me. I tried, and they still didn’t.”

Read more of what Ariel Winter had to say here.

To keep up with Ariel Winter, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Ariel Winter‘s hottest Instagram post?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Ariel Winter]