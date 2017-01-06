Are George And Amal Clooney Expecting?

Amal Clooney and George Clooney may have just broken the internet with the (hopefully true) news that Amal is expecting twins!

While the two haven’t been spotted together since November when Amal gave a keynote speech at the 17th Annual Texas Conference For Women on August 15 in Austin, Texas.

According to Bravo TV, there is major speculation that the mother-to-be is due in March, due to a report that surfaced from Lebanon’s Daily Star. Another reason the hunch of possible children could be true? The couple recently built a house that’s perfect for a family just outside of London.

The two have been victims of the rumor mill before, so it’s nothing but a brush off the shoulder for these two.

Guess we will just have to wait and see!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com