‘Apocalypto’ Star Rudy Youngblood Arrested For Public Drunkenness

In the film Apocalypto, a young tribesman must escape becoming his tribe’s next human sacrifice in order to save his family after his village had been completely decimated. Having to complete this intense journey is more than enough for anyone to want a drink, and in the case of the film’s star, Rudy Youngblood, a recent experience at the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming poker room might have led to too much celebrating. The actor was arrested by police and charged with disorderly conduct.

Known for playing Jaguar Paw in the Mel Gibson-directed epic, Youngblood was apparently verbally abusive and antagonizing to other patrons of the resort’s poker room. When police showed up, he smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words, which revealed the reasoning behind his abrasive behavior.

The incident occurred back in January with Youngblood being arrested and brought to the police station, but the charges of disorderly conduct have since been dropped. Since starring in Apocalypto back in 2006, Youngblood has only sporadically taken on new acting roles, having starred in films like Windtalkers, Into the Americas, and Beatdown in the following decade.

We hope that the actor gets the help he needs to deal with his alcohol issues and cross our fingers that this was merely an isolated incident that won’t be repeated.

