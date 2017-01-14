Anthony Michael Hall Appears In Court On battery Charges

Actor, and known hot head, Anthony Michael Hall appeared in court after he allegedly broke the wrist of his neighbor after an altercation at their California condominium complex. He plead not guilty to the charge of felony battery.

Hall appeared in a Los Angeles Superior court where the judge set a preliminary hearing for the case for February 23, 2017. He also made it very clear that Hall was by no means allowed to contact his neighbor or his girlfriend.

Richard Samson is the neighbor in question. He and Hall had gotten into a fight when Samson had gone outside to see why Hall was yelling at another person. Allegedly, Hall caused Samson to fall, breaking his wrist.

The entire encounter was captured on a surveillance camera, depicting what actually occurred during the argument.

Samson said that as soon as he hit the ground, he knew that his wrist was broken. He said he heard it break. He spent the following two months in a cast and is currently attending physical therapy for his injury.

This is not the first altercation Hall has been in, nor is it the first incident he has had with one of his neighbors. Hall has had a number of charges filed against him over the years and is known for having a bad temper.

