Anna Kendrick Can’t Stand Accountant Co-Star Ben Affleck’s Singing

While promoting their forthcoming movie The Accountant, Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick admit that they quickly became good friends during the production of the film. However, one thing that Kendrick learned about her Oscar-winning co-star was that she really hates his singing voice.

During an interview with USA Today, Affleck began to belt out Kendrick’s top 40 hit song from Pitch Perfect “When I’m Gone.”

Immediately after Affleck warbles out the line, Kendrick stops him.

“I will end your life,” she says to the 44-year-old Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice star.

During the interview, Anna Kendrick revealed that she first became a fan of Ben Affleck after seeing Good Will Hunting. According to Affleck, he has enjoyed every film that the 31-year-old actress has done, from the Twilight films to the Pitch Perfect franchise.

“I’m still lobbying to do Pitch Perfect 3,” Affleck said. “I don’t know if I’m going to get there.”

The reported then asked Kendrick if Affleck could sing.

“No,” Kendrick replied in a matter-of-factly fashion, which made Affleck burst out laughing.

With Affleck appearing in and directing a solo Batman film and Kendrick is filming Pitch Perfect 3, the two actors even joked about switching roles for their upcoming projects.

“We’ll swapsies!” Kendrick exclaims.

“All right, deal,” Affleck agrees. “You do Batman, I’ll do Pitch. Sold.”

Kendrick then claimed that she wanted to portray the caped crusader, and Affleck clearly has not given up on his dreams of being a lead vocalist like his co-star.

“I can be one of the singers,” Affleck jokes. “This time we can do it with the Patriots instead of the Packers.”

Be sure to check out Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in The Accountant in theaters this Friday.

[H/T USA Today]