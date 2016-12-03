Anna Faris Admits Chris Pratt Cheating Rumors Made Her Feel ‘Insecure’

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt aren’t just comedy dynamite, they’re also #couplegoals, but that doesn’t mean tabloid cheating rumors didn’t sting a little.

The Mom star got real about how recent tabloid rumors detailing an alleged rift in their relationship bothered her.

“Chris and I, we talk about this a lot,” the 40-year-old admitted on her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. “We grapple with a lot of the ideas of being a public couple.”

Faris and Pratt have been married since 2009. They share a 4-year-old son, Jack.



She recalled that last year when there were a lot of rumors “about strain in our relationship.”

“I just remember feeling so hurt in a way that bothered me, because I didn’t want to think of myself as somebody who could be affected by … tabloid s–t,” she confessed to Isla Fisher, her guest.

She explained to the Nocturnal Animals star that the reason it upset her had to do with “a combination of things.”

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would,” she said. Adding, “It made me feel incredibly insecure.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com