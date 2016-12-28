Angelina Jolie Flips Out When Brad Pitt Sees Kids On Christmas

As you might have guessed, Christmas wasn’t completely full of cheer in the Brangelina family. The controversial and very public divorce of Brad Pitt from Angelina Jolie seems to only be getting worse as the two fight over custody of their six children. Luckily, the kids got to spend Christmas Day with their father, away from their mother – or, at least it was lucky for Pitt as Jolie wasn’t very happy about it.

As part of the custody fight, Jolie has claimed that an incident between Pitt and their oldest son Maddox has left the children “traumatized.” This claim now forces the family to see a therapist in order for Pitt to be able to visit with his kids. If the doctor says he can see them, he can, otherwise he is out of luck.

For Christmas this year, things worked out and Pitt was able to have his children at his home for the holiday. Not all six kids were forced to go, however, the two oldest, Maddox and Pax did have the option of staying home, though it’s unknown if they did.

Angelina wasn’t very happy about this Christmas visitation.

“Angelina [was] furious about this. She’s having a meltdown. She can’t believe it’s happening. After being told that the kids were cleared to visit Brad at his house she tried to change the terms and have the visit at her home. But she was firmly told no. And that made her furious,” said a source close to the couple.

Currently, Jolie is fighting for sole custody of the kids and Pitt is looking for shared custody. This already public battle is about to get even more intense after Pitt was denied a request to keep the custody documents sealed.

It seems that things are likely going to get worse before they get better with these two.

