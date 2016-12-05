Amy Schumer Cancels Shows In Australia And New Zealand

Amy Schumer has been forced to change plans, and will not be heading to Australia this month.

The Trainwreck actress was set to kickoff her standup comedy tour Down under at the Perth Arena on Saturday. However, due to illness, she has been forced to cancel her performances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

The announcement came via Live Nation on Monday.

“Unfortunately, due to Amy Schumer’s tight schedule it is not possible to schedule replacement dates,” Live Nation wrote. “However, we will be working to confirm a return to Australia as soon as is practical.”

On the bright side, everyone who purchased a ticket by credit or debit will be refunded in full within 10 working days.

This past weekend, the 35-year-old actress performed in San Diego, California at the Valley View Casino. Once Schumer recovers, she is scheduled to resume her tour on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center, according to E! News.

Schumer has five gigs scheduled for next year included appearances in Baltimore, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.

In happier news for the The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author, she is in the midst of contract negotiations to star in Sony’s forthcoming Barbie movie.

“Schumer will play a character who lives in Barbieland, among all of the various Barbie characters beloved by doll collectors (there are dolls covering over 180 careers),” according to Deadline. “In a fish-out-of-water story reminiscent of films like Splash and Big, Schumer’s Barbie gets kicked out, basically because she’s not perfect enough, is a bit eccentric and doesn’t quite fit the mold. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection.”

The live-action Barbie flick is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2018. Learn more here.

