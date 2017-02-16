Amber Rose Films Herself Belly Dancing In Skintight Suit

Amber Rose has as good a reason as anyone to burn off some steam with some belly dancing, considering the week she’s had. Last week, rumors began to circulate about her relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy coming to an end. Next, Rose hit the red carpet with ex Wiz Khalifa while holding hands and kissing. She then confirmed the rumors of her relationship status while also defending claims that she was back together with Khalifa. Suffice it to say, she hit a much-needed exercise class and showed her skills on Instagram.

Belly dancing class 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Rose’s relationship with the Dancing with the Stars performer might have only lasted five months, but it was clearly a passionate five months. Rose has since deleted the post, which said her and Chmmerkovskiy “broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still love each other’s families even more.”

The post also gave people an update on her relationship with Khalifa, revealing, “Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives.” She added, “A kiss on the lips for a photo and a fun night out is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

Clearly Rose’s personal life is currently complicated, so hopefully the dance class helped her relieve some of that stress.

