Amber Rose Poses In Stunning, Skin Tight Batman Suit

Amber Rose and her ex Wiz Khalifa reunited to throw their 4-year-old son, Sebastian, a superhero-themed birthday bash. During the party, the 33-year-old mother-of-one donned a skintight Batman suit that flaunted all of her curves.

She captioned the photo: “Sebastian’s costume is by @callcr8! #sebastiantaylorthomaz Happy Birthday Pumpkin.”

Sebastian’s costume is by @calicr8! #sebastiantaylorthomaz Happy Birthday Pumpkin 🎃 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:35am PST

In the adorable image, both Rose and her former rapper beau are dressed as the famous caped crusader of Gotham city. Amber went with a more retro suit that form-fitting and accentuated her hourglass figure. The estranged couple and their son are flexing for the camera.

At the party, guests were invited over for an afternoon filled with bouncy houses, face painting, dancing, and superheroes. Amber invited over several of her celebrity pals including Blac Chyna, Lamar Odom, Tom Arnold, and Basketball Wives Los Angeles star Evelyn Lozada, according to E! News.

Amber and Wiz throwing the party together continued to fuel the rumors that the two of them are getting back together. Despite the fact that the Amber Rose Show host took to Instagram last week to shut down the speculation.

“Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian,” she said. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together.”

Later in the day, Rose posted a slew of pics on Instagram. Another one of the photos showed Rose, Khalifa, and their son all holding hands in a circle. The three of them look happy as can be while smiling from ear to ear.

She captioned the snap: “#Sebastiantaylorthomaz photo by @iamkevinwong.”

#sebastiantaylorthomaz 😍🙏🏽❤️ photo by @iamkevinwong A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Amber’s bestie and Rob Kardashian’s fiancé, Blac Chyna, and her son King Cairo, were at the party and posed for a funny pic that made it to Amber’s Instagram page.

“Lol boys will be boys! Happy birthday Pumpkin! #sebastiantaylorthomaz by @iamkevinwong,” she captioned the pic.

Lol boys will be boys! Happy birthday Pumpkin! #sebastiantaylorthomaz 📸 by @iamkevinwong A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:47am PST

