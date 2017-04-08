Amber Heard Suffers Emergency, Exiting Event Intended To Honor Her

Friday evening, unite4:humanity threw a gala to honor actress Amber Heard and all of the work she’s done for the organization. It was a star-studded affair, with many friends and well-wishers in attendance. Sadly, and mysteriously, Heard made a quick exit out a side entrance before she had the chance to accept her accolades on stage, forcing friend Cara Delevingne to cover for her.

Delevingne took the stage, as well as friend, iO, to say, “Our dear friend Amber unfortunately suffered a bit of an emergency earlier this evening and she had to go.”

While walking the red carpet earlier in the evening, Heard looked casual and relaxed, without any evidence that anything could be wrong. However, as the night progressed, E! Online reports that she looked “distressed and uncomfortable.”

The actress was in such a rush, she left without the gong that was to be presented to her by Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a Somali-born former Dutch politician.

iO elaborated on Heard’s condition, saying, “I want to also say that I’ve never seen Amber nervous and I’ve known her quite intimately for a long time.”

They added, “And she’s met pretty much everyone that you could be starstruck by. But Ayaan Hirsi Ali is as close to God as you could get for her, so to know that Ayaan was here and for her to have to leave anyway means that it was a very serious emergency. We both are hoping that she’s okay.”

The gala marked a shift in Heard’s life, as the first few months of the year were embroiled in drama over her separation from husband Johnny Depp. The actress is set to receive nearly $7 million from the divorce, which she aims to donate to charity.

Lance Bass and Paula Abdul were also in attendance for the event.

