It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 12 Red Band Trailer

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is The Wire of comedy series (a correlation the show itself has made): acclaimed by critics, beloved by a seriously dedicated following, and sustained by home video viewing. Since the show started syndication on Comedy Central, its reputation as a boundary-pushing showcase of crass adult humor has only grown bigger, and with its renewal for seasons 13 and 14 it is officially tied with The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series.

And yet, despite all that success Sunny still retains a certain stigma as a low-level player in the TV landscape, having never been nominated for major awards. While that may irk the show’s stars, having Sunny continuously fly under the radar is probably why we consistently get outrageously hilarious seasons like we see above.

The Always Sunny season 12 red band trailer proves that The Gang’s antics have not slowed down; if anything, they seem to be more amped up than ever, throwing out a slew of curse words and displaying even more physical comedy than we typically see from the show. We also get hints at the absurdist social commentary the show is known for (PC language is about to be thrown under the bus, hard), as well as familiar callbacks like Charlie and Mac’s Fight Milk promotion, the return of Rickety Cricket, drugs, prostitution, and stage show production. You know… the usual Sunny s**t.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns for season 12 on January 4 on FXX.