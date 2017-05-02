Alicia Keys Speaks Out About Stepping Away From ‘The Voice’

The Voice coach Alicia Keys has revealed that she plans on stepping away from the NBC competition show after the current season. The 36-year-old R&B hitmaker wants to devote her time and energy to focusing on her upcoming album.

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on May 1, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Blended Family” singer explained that she is going to continue coaching her team – Stephanie Rice, Vanessa Ferguson, and Chris Blue – in their attempts to win the grand prize on The Voice. However, once the season is over, Keys will not be joining Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus in the upcoming season.

On a positive note, Alicia Keys didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of returning to The Voice in the future. She also mentioned that her fans can expect her follow-up to her 2016 album Here very soon.

“I’m about halfway,” she said of her progress on the next album. “I’m ready for the next one already, which was kind of the plan the whole time. I wanted to put out Here where they have a statement body of work, and my next body of work is already in the works. I’m excited!”

Keys continued by saying: “I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season. But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing.”

While Alicia Keys maintains that she is stepping away from The Voice next season, her fellow coach, Blake Shelton, is skeptical of her departure.

“I know she’s not going anywhere,” he said jokingly. “It’s all just a media thing, a ploy. She’ll be back next year and the year after that. They are going to wait and do some, you know, Carson [Daly] is going to be in the Orange Room at the Today show and be like, ‘Oh, what? This just in! Wow!’”

