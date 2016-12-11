Alaskan Plane Crash Leaves Four Missing

Pilot Lyle Longerbeam and his three passengers went missing earlier this week when their plane presumably crashed. The passengers were Scott Blom, 45, his 14-year-old daughter Kaitlyn and 13-year-old son Zach. The plane was last seen taking off from Port Alsworth, AK, headed for Anchorage.

3 passengers on a missing Alaska plane have been identified as missionary Scott Blom and 2 of his children: https://t.co/s3YuJ6GEeB pic.twitter.com/I69R5DobSQ — KTVA 11 News (@ktva) December 8, 2016

The plane left at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, and was due to arrive in Anchorage two hours later. Some of the passengers’ belongings, the co-pilot seat, and three airplane wheels have been found near a lake in Alaska. The cold temperature and foggy conditions near the lake have made rescue efforts difficult.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Longerbeam was Alaskan guide and his passengers were hoping to cheer on their school’s volleyball team at the state championship, according to a statement released by the family.

Scott, along with his wife Julie, developed a leadership training program for military cadets and college students, and was also the coach of the boys’ basketball team.

The search for the passengers is set to resume today, so long as weather conditions remain adequate.

[H/T DailyMail]