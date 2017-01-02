Alan Alda Pays Tribute To Late ‘MASH’ Co-Star William Christopher

MASH star Alan Alda took a moment on New Year’s Day to write a thoughtful and touching tribute to his late co-star, William Christopher, who passed away on the evening of December 31, 2016. Alda posted his tribute on Twitter early the next day.

“His pals from #MASH miss Bill powerfully. His kind strength, his grace, and gentle humor weren’t acted. They were Bill. #WilliamChristopher,” Alda tweeted.

Christopher played Father John Mulcahy alongside Alda, who played Captian Hawkeye Pierce on the hit show. This isn’t the first co-star Alda has had to write a tribute to. On New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2015, another MASH legend passed away – Wayne Rogers. Rogers played Trapper John alongside Alda and Christopher and passed away from pneumonia.

Sadly, it was non-small cell lung cancer that took Christopher in the early morning of New Year’s Eve. He had been diagnosed a year and a half ago and had started receiving treatments. However, due to a decline in his health, he was taken off his treatments. He was put into hospice on December 26, 2016.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Christopher’s family and friends, as well as the cast and crew of MASH who worked with him for so many years.

