Active Shooter Reported To Be On Ohio State University Campus

At Ohio State University, an active shooter has been reported on campus by the university’s Department of Public Safety.

UPDATE: The campus has been secured. Breaking News tweeted, “Ohio State says campus secure, shelter in place lifted; parts of campus closed, classes cancelled.”

Ohio State says campus secure, shelter in place lifted; parts of campus closed, classes cancelled – @OSU_EMFP https://t.co/ywnzIUw0ut — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) November 28, 2016

The OSU Emergency Management account has been tweet updates for the students on campus.

BREAKING: Ohio State University confirms campus lockdown b/c of active shooter, tweeting that people should “run, hide, fight” if necessary. — Josh Elliott (@JoshElliott32) November 28, 2016

The first tweet read: “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.”

Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

The latest updates read: “Buckeye Alert: Continue to shelter in place. Avoid area of College. More information to follow.”

Buckeye Alert: Continue to shelter in place. Avoid area of College. More information to follow. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

Wyatt Crosher, a sophomore at the university, said that he believed the gunfire came from a class building across the street.

“My roommate and I heard about three or four gunshots from across the street, and soon after we heard a bunch of police and ambulances pull up across the street,” said to CNN.

“We can’t see the building where the shooting happened because of a dorm blocking our view. It truly sounded like gunshots, and really soon after we heard a bunch of sirens. We can see the police cars from our dorm.”

This story is still developing…

