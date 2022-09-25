Lil Uzi Vert Collaborator Lotta Cash Desto Reportedly Dies in Shooting

Memphis rapper Lotta Cash Desto, known for her work with Lil Uzi Vert, was reportedly shot and killed in West Houston early Saturday morning. There were two others wounded in the shooting, both of whom are expected to survive. Houston police have not identified any suspects yet.

Houston Police Department officers reportedly responded to a shooting near 5500 Richmond Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. CT, reports Fox3Now. When police arrived at the scene, they found a Porsche SUV facing westbound. There were two women shot multiple times inside the SUV, police said. The driver, presumably Lotta Cash Desto, was immediately pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and is expected to fully recover.

A man was also found near the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. The position of the bullet fragments in the SUV has led police to believe there may have been more than one gunman.

"We don't have any information about the motive at this time. It could be road rage," HPD Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin said Saturday, reports Complex. "It could have been a robbery. We just don't know, and we don't have enough information at this time to make a determination." Police have not identified any suspects, and they are now interviewing multiple witnesses.

Lotta Cash Desto had over 119,000 Instagram followers. She released her latest track, "Free Slatt," less than two weeks before her death. Her most recent Instagram post was published just hours before her death on Friday. The post has become a venue for fans to leave their condolences.

Kodak Black shared screenshots of his last messages with Lotta Cash Desto and said she was about to sign with him in October. "I was gone drop a bag on her put some mo ice on her and get her a live green Vette 2023 but wrap it a lil mo grimy then the picture!" he wrote in all capital letters. "SMH I ain't really know lil one like dat but it's just f—ed up period to lose to the streets randomly like dat. S- jus f—ed my whole head up!" Kodak Black also wrote that Lotta Cash Desto contributed to his next record.