According To Vogue, Cleavage Is Now Passe

According to Vogue UK, cleavage is out this season. A recent article explains that the latest trend in women’s fashion is to cover up the chest a bit more. What brought on the new trend? A combination of women choosing to show off other parts of their bodies and the recent onslaught of internet – and real life – tolls judging women’s bodies ruthlessly.

Many women love showing off cleavage just as much as many men enjoy seeing it. It is one of the easy ways women can feel sexy and confident. For a long time, getting the right lift was just want it took to make an outfit. But, it seems that fashion, and women’s preferences, are heading in a more subtly sexy direction.

Is The Cleavage Over? As @KathleenBM explores the topic in #decembervogue, what’s your take on covering up? https://t.co/Yk7QVcoHt8 — VOGUE.CO.UK (@BritishVogue) November 2, 2016

“The cleavage – those magnificent mounds pushed together to display sexual empowerment, to seduce, to inspire lust or even just to show off – is over, or at least taking a well-earned break,” the article says. “The t*ts will not be out for the lads. Or for anyone else of the matter.”

Now this doesn’t mean that women are going to start covering up completely, hiding under baggy sweatshirts and long baggy sweatpants – though that is probably the best outfit ever created for any gender. Women have just opted for a different kind of sexy. Instead of push-up bras, women are going for more side boob, instead of low cut tops, women are going backless.

“Rejecting the stereotypes of gender has been brought sharply into focus with the days of women as eye-candy, their sexuality positively smoldering rather than subtly played out, officially over,” the article continues.

Though, as you’d expect, not everyone is all for cleavage being “over.” Vogue UK put out a Twitter poll asking what people thought about cleavage being “over,” and the results were a bit contradictive of the article. But it’s hard to say how many of those vote were from women and how many were from men. Then of course, there are always the trolls.

