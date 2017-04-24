Abigail Breslin Explains Why She Didn’t Report Her Rape

During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, 20-year-old actress Abigail Breslin revealed that she had been sexually assaulted and that she hadn’t wanted to come forward about the incident as to avoid viewing herself as a “victim.”

Following the reveal that she had been raped, Breslin received praise for coming forward, but also criticism. One commenter left the message “reported rapes are the only rapes that count,” leading the actress to share the details of the incident.

She responded to the criticism, revealing, “First off, I was in complete shock and total denial. I didn’t want to view myself as a ‘victim’ so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened.”

“Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed,” she added. “I also feared that if my case didn’t lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more. Thirdly, I knew how hurt my friends and family would be after finding out and I didn’t want to put them through that.”

In addition to posting the intense message, she also shared a terrifying infographic about the statistics surrounding sexual assault.

Her original post about the incident was direct and to the point, sharing a photo on Instagram with a message that read, “You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent.”

Included with the photo was the caption, “I knew my assailant.”

Despite the negative comments she received on some of her posts, most of the reactions were incredibly positive.

One commenter said, “I want to thank you for your courage to come forward. I think this will help a lot of people.”

Another added, “I commend your bravery in speaking your truth. Thank you for being bold and using your platform for the greater good.

Some of Breslin’s peers took to social media to support her, including Dirty Dancing co-star Debra Messing and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please call 800-656-HOPE to speak with a representative at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

