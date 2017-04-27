Aaron Hernandez’s Third Note Reportedly For Attorney, Not Prison Lover

A new report has surfaced claiming that the third suicide letter that Aaron Hernandez left behind in his cell was not addressed to his prison lover, but rather to the ex-NFL star’s lawyer, Jose Baez.

The initial reports stated that the three notes were written to Hernandez’s fiancé, his 4-year-old daughter, and to his alleged prison lover, Kyle Kennedy. However, TMZ reports that sources close to the investigation have revealed that the 27-year-old never left any message to a fellow inmate.

While serving a life sentence without parole at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, Hernandez allegedly exchanged correspondences with a “gay lover.” Jose Baez refuted these rumors saying that the claims “are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.”

Jose Baez claims that Aaron and Kyle did not have a gay relationship, but a slew of other reports have indicated otherwise.

Larry Army Jr., the lawyer representing Kyle Kennedy, revealed that Aaron Hernandez supposedly sent letters to Kyle and the 22-year-old’s father, Matthew Kennedy.

A portion of the letter allegedly written by the New England Patriots’ player to Matthew Kennedy surfaced online after Army Jr. publicly shared an excerpt.

“Mr. Kennedy, it’s Aaron,” Hernandez allegedly wrote. “I’m writing to you and [Kyle] doesn’t know. I wrote to him just to let him know that I wrote to you out of respect for him. He’s my brother and he always will be.”

Another fact that suggested they had a relationship was Hernandez filed a request to have Kennedy become his cellmate. However, the petition was denied by the prison officials.

“The request, while initially approved, was later terminated by the supervisor of the jail,” Army said. “The issues as my client understands them was the size difference between Aaron Hernandez and himself. The superintendent of the jail informed him that they typically want to house prisoners of the same race and of basically the same size so that if an altercation breaks out there is at least the appearance of equity.”

Army Jr. spoke out to address how Kennedy described Hernandez. Kennedy said that the football player was one of the most “powerful forces of a person he’s ever known.” He also reportedly said, “Aaron could take any situation, no matter how bad it seemed, and turn it into a positive. He was always smiling.”

