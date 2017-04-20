Aaron Hernandez’s Lawyer Drops Bombshell About Medical Examiner And The Former Player’s Brain

Aaron Hernandez’s lawyer has dropped a bombshell statement that made the circumstances surrounding the ex-NFL star’s death even more mysterious.

Baez: “It is our opinion that they are withholding Aaron Hernandez’s brain illegally.” This has officially jumped the shark. #Boston #News — David Tanklefsky (@davidtanklefsky) April 20, 2017

The former New England Patriots player’s attorney, Jose Baez, accused the Worcester Medical Examiner of illegally retaining Aaron’s brain following his death. Baez says that Hernandez’s brain was supposed to be released to the hospital of the family’s choice for the purpose of CTE medical research, according to TMZ.

He spoke out by saying: “It is our opinion that they are withholding Aaron Hernandez’s brain illegally.”

Baez, who defended Casey Anthony during the infamous murder trial several years ago, says that the Medical Examiner’s Office went back on the deal that they arranged for Aaron’s brain.

Jose Baez is now threatening to slap a lawsuit on the M.E. in the event that they continue to withhold Aaron’s brain.

At 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Hernandez was discovered by corrections officers dead in his single cell. Souza Baranowski of the Massachusetts Department of Correction gave a statement to explain how Aaron killed himself.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the department said in a statement. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

Earlier on Thursday, another shocking detail surfaced regarding the night that Aaron Hernandez committed suicide. The law enforcement officer on duty at the prison reportedly skipped his 2 a.m. rounds on Hernandez’s cell block. As noted in the Correctional Facility’s statement, the 27-year-old was found dead about an hour later.

Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of Massachusetts Depart of Correction also delivered a statement regarding the moment Aaron was found.

“Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” he said. “The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.”

Despite the fact that Aaron Hernandez was serving a life sentence without parole, he technically died as an innocent man. Learn more here.

