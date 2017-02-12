59th Annual Grammy Awards: What Time Do The 2017 Grammys Start?

What time do the Grammys start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time do the Grammy Awards start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 2017 Grammys begin.

Here is what you need to know:

The James Corden hosted 2017 Grammys are live on CBS tonight, February 12th, at 8:00 PM Eastern & 5:00 PM Pacific.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the award ceremony starts, right?

How about when does the Red Carpet begin for the big award show? The Red Carpet start time for the 2017 Grammy Awards is 3:00 PM Eastern & 12:00 PM Pacific. You can stream the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards’ website.

Who will clean up big this year? The only way to find out is to follow along during the 2017 Grammys!

