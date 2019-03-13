50 Biggest Country Stars of the 21st Century

50. Luke Combs

After arriving on the scene in 2014, Combs released his first major label debut album, This One’s for You, in June 2017. Named one of Sounds Like Nashville’s “Artists to Watch,” country fans can definitely expect to hear even more from this 29-year-old singer-songwriter.

49. Kane Brown

With 1.52 million Twitter followers and 1.7 million Instagram followers as of March 2019, the “What Ifs” singer first gained attention through his significant social media following. In Oct. 2017, Brown became the first artist to simultaneously lead Billboard‘s five main country charts.

48. Jon Pardi

The “Dirt on My Boots” crooner was an opening act for Dierks Bentley and Alan Jackson before headlining his first solo tour in late 2014. The Country Music Association Awards gave him the “New Artist of the Year” award in 2017.

47. Jason Isbell

A former member of Drive-By Truckers and a member of The 400 Unit, the four-time Grammy winner also has a successful solo career. In Oct. 2017, Isbell was named the official artist-in-residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

46. The Band Perry

Siblings and bandmates Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry hit it big when their single, “If I Die Young,” from the band’s self-titled debut album reached No. 1 on the country music chart and No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track earned them the Single of the Year and Song of the Year trophies from the Country Music Association Awards in 2011. Their most recent EP, Coordinates, was released in 2018. Now that they’ve conquered country, the band is exploring other genres.

45. Big & Rich

Though they’ve seen success as solo acts too, fans love seeing Big Kenny and John Rich making music together. Their most recent album, Did It for the Party, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart when it was released in 2017. It’s their sixth studio album.

44. Maren Morris

This stunning songstress burst on the scene in 2015 when her extended play, Maren Morris, gained steam on Spotify and subsequently hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Heatseekers chart. Her pop collaboration with Zedd and Grey, “The Middle,” earned her two Grammy nominations in 2019. Her second studio album, Girl, will take the country star in more of a pop direction and was released in March 2019.

43. Cole Swindell

The “Break Up in the End” singer has three studio albums. His most recent, All of It, was released in 2018. Swindell has also written songs for country superstars like Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery.

42. Gretchen Wilson

Wilson’s first single, “Redneck Woman,” was released in 2004. It spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Songs chart and earned the singer a Grammy. Wilson has seven studio albums to her name, her own record label (Redneck Records) and has reportedly sold over 8 million albums worldwide.

41. Loretta Lynn

The next name on the list is a country music legend. Lynn’s career has spanned six decades and in 2018 she received CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime award. Her 41st studio album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was released in 2018, and it debuted at No. 8 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart.

40. Little Big Town

Known for their four-part vocal harmonies, Little Big Town has had multiple hit singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including “Pontoon”, “Girl Crush” and “Better Man.” Their most recent song, “Summer Fever,” debuted at No. 29 on Country Airplay when it was released in 2018.

39. Thomas Rhett

The son of singer Rhett Akins, Rhett has already released three studio albums and written tunes for country heavy hitters like Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line, all before the age of 30. His fourth album, Center Point Road, is expected to drop in May 2019. Rhett kicked off March 2019 with a new single, “Look What God Gave Her,” and an appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

38. Brandy Clark

Clark’s songs have been recorded by Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and more big-name country stars, and she was a Best New Artist nominee at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Her most recent album, Live from Los Angeles, was released in 2017.

37. Dixie Chicks

The 13-time Grammy Award winners have been headlining tours since the year 2000. They are one of the most successful all-female bands ever, and there’s been buzz that they’re working on new music since landing new management in 2018.

36. Kelsea Ballerini

The country-pop artist has two successful studio albums and, in 2017, she made it onto Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. She will be the youngest current member of the Grand Ole Opry when she’s inducted in April 2019. Her nationwide “Miss Me More” tour, with Brett Young, kicks off that month as well.

35. Alison Krauss

The bluegrass-country singer is the most-awarded female artist in Grammys history, with a record 27 Grammy Awards to her name. Her first solo release in 17 years, Windy City, came out in Feb. 2017. She is reportedly worth $16 million.

34. Miley Cyrus

No, she’s not primarily known as a country artist, but her sixth studio album, Younger Now, which was released in 2017, definitely has major country-pop vibes. Not to mention her country collabs, like her 2019 Grammys performance with her godmother, Dolly Parton, have been met with rave reviews. If Cyrus decides to go full country, her massive fanbase is ready to buy her albums.

33. Darius Rucker

The Hootie & the Blowfish star has been killing it on the country music scene since 2008. Rucker has released five albums since pivoting from rock to country, and he is the first African American to win the Country Music Association’s New Artist Award. Rucker’s net worth is estimated at $14 million.

32. Lee Ann Womack

Womack’s 2000 crossover hit, “I Hope You Dance,” peaked at No. 14 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. She has released nine studio albums, selling more than 6 million worldwide and her estimated net worth is $20 million.

31. Brooks & Dunn

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn got their start in ’91, but Brooks & Dunn is far from Brooks & Done. The boot scootin’ country duo has released six studio albums since the turn of the century and despite announcing their retirement in 2009, they have reunited and most recently appeared on The Voice in 2019 as advisors for Team Blake.

30. Eric Church

Since 2006, Church has released six studio albums, hit the road touring with fellow country stars like Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band, and has racked up numerous awards. His net worth is reportedly $14 million.

29. Martina McBride

The soprano country-pop singer has sold 14 million albums in the U.S. and has a net worth of $38 million. The Country Music Association has named McBride “Female Vocalist of the Year” four times. The star has even expanded her career outside of music, launching a Food Network show in 2018 called Martina’s Table.

28. Sam Hunt

This hunky star has one studio album, one mixtape and three extended plays to his credit and has also written tunes for country legends like Kenny Chesney and Reba McEntire. The Hot Country Songs chart topper stands out for his use of R&B and pop in his country songs. With 2.2 million Instagram followers, there’s no doubt the up-and-comer has a strong fanbase.

27. Sugarland

Sugarland has released six studio albums. Their most recent album, Bigger, came out in 2018 after a several-year hiatus. The talented duo, consisting of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, have together sold more than 14 million albums.

26. Dierks Bentley

Bentley’s ninth studio album, The Mountain, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart when it was released in 2018. Bentley is currently on his Burning Man Tour, which has dates in both Canada and the U.S. The “I Hold On” singer has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

25. Kacey Musgraves

The gorgeous country star has already had a big year, winning Album of the Year at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards her fourth studio album, Golden Hour. The 30-year-old, critically-acclaimed artist has a huge fan following, with 1.1 million Instagram followers as of March 2019, and she has a net worth of $10 million.

24. Florida Georgia Line

Known for their debut single “Cruise,” if you like a party soundtrack with tunes about drinking and women, this “bro-country” duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley is for you. Their fourth studio album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, was released in Feb. 2019, and FGL will kick off a tour of the same name in June 2019. Their estimated net worth is $50 million, and they have a solid 2 million followers on both Instagram and Twitter.

23. Zac Brown Band

This Atlanta-based band has seen several of their hits, including “Chicken Fried,” “Free” and “Toes” burn up the charts, and they’ve made headlines for collaborating with artists across genres, like Dave Grohl, Avicii and Jimmy Buffett. Zac Brown Band has an estimated net worth of $32 million.

22. Faith Hill

The country superstar has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and has an estimated net worth of $80 million. Hill, and her husband Tim McGraw, frequently tour and perform together. She most recently was a judge on CBS’ reality competition series The World’s Best in 2019 and will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year as well.

21. Miranda Lambert

Lambert has released seven studio albums as a solo artist and three with her girl group, Pistol Annies. She has surpassed Reba McEntire as the most-awarded winner in the ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year category after winning for nine consecutive years. Lambert has 7.12 million Twitter followers and 3.5 million followers as of March 2019. Her net worth is estimated at $45 million.

20. Chris Stapleton

The award-winning Kentucky native has several song-writing credits on his resumé, including George Strait’s “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright”, and has led two bands before he went solo with the studio album Traveller in 2015. Stapleton is currently on his All-American Road Show tour and is said to be worth $12 million.

19. Lady Antebellum

The country group formed in 2006 and has dropped seven studio albums since then, selling over 10 million in the U.S. alone. Their most recognized song is “Need You Now”, the title track to their second album. The group has 2.46 million Twitter followers and Instagram followers, as of March 2019, and an estimated net worth of $41 million.

18. Kid Rock

Would you bawitdaba-lieve rapper-turned-country star Kid Rock would be this high up on the list? Rock’s career has spanned multiple genres, but he’s seen his biggest success as a country artist in the 2000s. The “All Summer Long” crooner has released 11 studio albums, and his estimated net worth clocks in at $80 million.

17. Shania Twain

She’s been dubbed the “Queen of Country Pop” for a reason. Twain rose to fame in the ’90s and is back in the swing of things since releasing her first studio album in 15 years in 2017 and embarking on a tour. The “You’re Still the One” songstress has sold 85 million albums worldwide, is worth $400 million and has nearly a million followers on both Twitter and Instagram.

16. Keith Urban

Billboard named Urban’s hit 2002 song “Somebody Like You” the No. 1 country song of the first decade of the 21st century. It’s all been up from there. The Grammy Award winner has released nine studio albums, selling and has served as a judge on American Idol. The reported net worth of the musician, who’s married to actress Nicole Kidman, is $75 million. They’re worth a combined $205 million.

15. Reba McEntire

Often referred to as “The Queen of Country”, McEntire has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and has a net worth of $95 million. She has also branched out into acting and will return to her role as of the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2019. McEntire’s 29th studio album, Stronger Than the Truth, is also set to be released in April.

14. Blake Shelton

The Voice judge has sold 10 million records globally and is worth $60 million. In 2017, Shelton was the first country artist to be named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. The “Ol’ Red” singer is currently on his Friends and Heroes tour.

13. Tim McGraw

Since bursting onto the country music scene in the 1990s, the “Live Like You Were Dying” singer has had ten of his 15 studio albums reach No. 1 on the the Top Country Albums charts. McGraw has sold more than 75 million records worldwide and is worth $85 million.

12. Brad Paisley

The award-winning country music musician has sold over 11 million albums worldwide since releasing his debut album in 1999. The Grand Ole Opry member has written songs for Pixar’s Cars film franchise and has co-hosted the Country Music Association Awards alongside Carrie Underwood for over a decade. The “Whiskey Lullaby” singer’s net worth is $95 million.

11. Alan Jackson

One of the biggest names in country, Jackson continues to rack up career honors, including inductions into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Grand Ole Opry member has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and has a net worth of $95 million.

10. Rascal Flatts

The musical trio has been credited for getting a younger generation into country music when they found stardom in the early 2000s. There’s no doubt that you’ve heard their “Life Is a Highway” cover on the radio at least a few dozen times. The group, which has a net worth of $150 million, has sold more than 27 million records. They are slated to perform at the upcoming 2019 CMA Music Fest in Nashville in June.

9. Jason Aldean

Since his first single, “Hicktown,” hit the airwaves in early 2005, Aldean has been destined for country music superstardom. He has eight studio albums, and he will soon be crowned the ACM Artist of the Decade at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in April. Aldean has 3.71 million Twitter followers and 2.6 million Instagram followers, as of March 2019, and a net worth of $80 million.

8. Carrie Underwood

The Season 4 winner of American Idol is the most successful alum of the reality singing competition series. Underwood has had crossover success with hits like “Before He Cheats” and was dubbed “the female vocalist of her generation… of any genre” by Rolling Stone. Underwood has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and has a net worth of $85 million.

7. Kenny Chesney

The East Tennessee native has been consistently releasing hits like “Don’t Blink,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” and “There Goes My Life” for years. Chesney has 20 albums to his name and has sold more than 30 million worldwide. His net worth is estimated at $190 million and is known for regularly selling out huge concert venues when he tours.

6. Dolly Parton

Country music is her main hustle, but Parton has conquered multiple careers over the years. She has racked up multiple lifetime achievement awards and, in 2019, was lauded for her 2019 Grammy Awards performance as well as her recent work creating music for Jennifer Aniston‘s Netflix film Dumplin’. Parton is worth a staggering $500 million and is one of the top-selling country music stars of all time.

5. Luke Bryan

The “Play It Again” crooner is currently a judge on American Idol but still has plenty of time left for his prolific country career. Since 2007, Bryan has released six studio albums and sold over seven million albums. His net worth is reportedly $120 million. He may be one of the most popular country artists of the 2000s, but he still has a few musicians ahead of him on the list…

4. Taylor Swift

Yes, she has gone pop, but this list would not be complete without Swift, who got her start pursuing country music and introducing a younger generation to the genre with her crossover hits. Her songs even make hits for other artists—Swift penned “Better Man” for Little Big Town, which hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Swift has a massive social media following, has sold more than 87 million albums worldwide and is worth $400 million.

3. Toby Keith

Every country fan can list at least a dozen Toby Keith songs, including hit singles like “Beer For My Horses,” “Red Solo Cup” and “How Do You Like Me Now?!” Keith has released 12 platinum albums, selling 25 million in the U.S. alone, and is worth an estimated $365 million. In 2017, Keith performed at Donald Trump’s pre-Inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” in Washington, D.C.

2. Garth Brooks

Brooks saw his breakthrough success in the music industry in the early ’90s, but he still one of the most popular country acts of the 21st century. Currently on new stadium tour, Brooks is known for his record-breaking live performances. He has sold more than 170 million records worldwide and has a net worth of $330 million. He has also surpassed The Beatles and is the first, and only, artist with seven diamond-certified albums in the U.S. There is only one star who has him beat on our list…

1. George Strait

Worth an impressive $300 million and having sold more than 69 million records, the “King of Country” has had 44 No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts. He’s been writing songs for decades, but he tops our list because he continues to dominate the country music genre in the ’00s. He is still an innovator, both with his music and his tours, and this record-breaking musician shows no signs of slowing down.