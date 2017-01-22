24: Legacy Prequel Comic Is On The Way

Fans of 24 won’t have to wait long to find out about Jack Bauer’s replacement.

The Hollywood Reporter announced a new 5-issue comic book miniseries based on the upcoming reboot, 24: Legacy, to be released by IDW Publishing.

Novelist and screenwriter Christopher Farnsworth will team with artist Antonio Fuso to tell the story of 24: Legacy—Rules of Engagement. The first issue cover was created by Georges Jeanty.

IDW recently published 24: Underground in the lead up to the revival series, Live Another Day, which told the story of Jack Bauer on the run from the law and served as a prequel to the 12-episode season.

24: Legacy is set to premier after the Super Bowl on Fox but the new comic book prequel won’t begin until April. The story is set to explore the history of new protagonist Eric Carter, played by Corey Hawkins, during his time stationed in Iraq.

“I’ve been a fan of 24 since the first episode,” Farnsworth said to the Hollywood Reporter, “and I’m grateful to IDW for giving me the chance to contribute in a small way to its mythology.”

Farnsworth’s story will be set before the character of Carter kills a terrorist leader and becomes a national hero, an event that serves as the catalyst for the new series.

“I also get to blow a lot of stuff up on the page, which is always pretty cool,” Farnsworth added. “I’m going to do my best to live up to the expectations of the show.”

Longtime 24 producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto are overseeing IDW’s tie-in comic book.

After its post-Super Bowl premier, 24: Legacy will move to its regular time of Mondays at 8pm. Check out ComicBook.com’s official review of the first episode by Charlie Ridgely.

Official synopsis: Six months ago in Yemen, an elite squad of U.S. Army Rangers, led by Sergeant ERIC CARTER (Corey Hawkins, Straight Outta Compton), killed terrorist leader Sheik Ibrahim Bin-Khalid. In the aftermath, Bin-Khalid’s followers declared a fatwah against Carter, his squad and their families, forcing them into federal witness protection. But a recent attempt on Carter’s own life makes it clear to him that his team is now exposed.

To thwart further attacks, Carter enlists REBECCA INGRAM (Miranda Otto, Homeland), who quarterbacked the raid that killed Bin-Khalid. She’s a brilliant and ambitious intelligence officer who has stepped down from her post as National Director of CTU to support her husband, SENATOR JOHN DONOVAN (Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jimmy Smits, NYPD Blue, The West Wing), in his campaign for President of the United States. Decades of sleepless nights and missed anniversaries landed her at the top. With the White House within their grasp, can she truly embrace a new role as First Lady? Or will her love of the action draw her back in?

Together, in this fast-paced thrill ride, Carter and Ingram uncover a sophisticated terrorist network that will force them to ask: “Who can we trust?” As they battle Bin-Khalid’s devotees, they are forced to confront their own identities, families and pasts.

24: Legacy stars Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, and Jimmy Smits. Executive produced by Manny Coto and Evan Katz.