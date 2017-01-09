2017 Golden Globes – All The Globe Winners And Nominees

While 2016 has been a crazy year, it’s been a great one for movies and TV. Tonight, the entire industry is getting together to celebrate the creativity of 2016 with the annual Golden Globe awards.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and will air live on NBC. La La Land and Moonlight have been favorites for this year’s awards season for some time now, but there are always a ton of surprises during each show.

Could 2017 be the year when superhero movies breakthrough and Deadpool takes home a statue?

To make things easy for you on this crazy night, we’ve compiled all of the Golden Globe nominees in one place for you – right here! Check back throughout the night, and this list will be updated live to highlight the winners of each award!

==========

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Hell Or High Water

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Hacksaw Ridge

==========

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land – WINNER

Sing Street

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Amy Adams – Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert – Elle – WINNER

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

==========

BEST PERFORMANCEBY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea – WINNER

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – Edge Of Seventeen

Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Colin Farrell – The Lobster

Ryan Gosling – La La Land – WINNER

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill – War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Willams – Manchester By The Sea

Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

Aaron Taylor Johnson – Nocturnal Animals – WINNER

==========

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

==========

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Taylor Sheridan – Hell Or High Water

==========

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia – WINNER

Kubo And The Two Strings

==========

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Divines

Elle-WINNER

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

==========

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land – WINNER

Johann Johannsson – Arrival

Dustin O’Halloran, Haushka – Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures

==========

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

Can’t Stop The Feeling – Trolls

City Of Stars – La La Land – WINNER

Faith – Sing

Gold – Gold

How Far I’ll Go – Moana

==========

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

The Crown – WINNER

==========

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Atlanta – WINNER

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

==========

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson) – WINNER

Charlotte Rampling – London Spy

Kerry Washington – Confirmation

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Bryan Cranston – All The Way

Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

John Turturro – The Night Of

Courney B. Vance – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson)

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy – The Crown – WINNER

Keri Russell – The Americans

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Bill Bob Thornton – Goliath – WINNER

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Issa Rae – Insecure

Gina Rodriguez – Jane The Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish – WINNER

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart In The Jungle

Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER

Nick Nolte – Graves

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olivia Colman – The Night Manager – WINNER

Lena Headey – Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

==========

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Sterling K. Brown – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson)

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager – WINNER

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson)