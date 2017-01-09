2017 Golden Globes – All The Globe Winners And Nominees

While 2016 has been a crazy year, it’s been a great one for movies and TV. Tonight, the entire industry is getting together to celebrate the creativity of 2016 with the annual Golden Globe awards.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and will air live on NBC. La La Land and Moonlight have been favorites for this year’s awards season for some time now, but there are always a ton of surprises during each show.
Could 2017 be the year when superhero movies breakthrough and Deadpool takes home a statue?
To make things easy for you on this crazy night, we’ve compiled all of the Golden Globe nominees in one place for you – right here! Check back throughout the night, and this list will be updated live to highlight the winners of each award!
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Hell Or High Water
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight – WINNER
Hacksaw Ridge
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land – WINNER
Sing Street
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Amy Adams – Arrival
Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert – Elle – WINNER
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie
BEST PERFORMANCEBY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea – WINNER
Joel Edgerton – Loving
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld – Edge Of Seventeen
Emma Stone – La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Colin Farrell – The Lobster
Ryan Gosling – La La Land – WINNER
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill – War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Willams – Manchester By The Sea
Viola Davis – Fences – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel – Lion
Aaron Taylor Johnson – Nocturnal Animals – WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Damien Chazelle – La La Land – WINNER
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Taylor Sheridan – Hell Or High Water
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia – WINNER
Kubo And The Two Strings
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Divines
Elle-WINNER
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Nicholas Britell – Moonlight
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land – WINNER
Johann Johannsson – Arrival
Dustin O’Halloran, Haushka – Lion
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – Hidden Figures
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
Can’t Stop The Feeling – Trolls
City Of Stars – La La Land – WINNER
Faith – Sing
Gold – Gold
How Far I’ll Go – Moana
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
The Crown – WINNER
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Atlanta – WINNER
Black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson) – WINNER
Charlotte Rampling – London Spy
Kerry Washington – Confirmation
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Bryan Cranston – All The Way
Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
John Turturro – The Night Of
Courney B. Vance – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown – WINNER
Keri Russell – The Americans
Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Bill Bob Thornton – Goliath – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
Issa Rae – Insecure
Gina Rodriguez – Jane The Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart In The Jungle
Donald Glover – Atlanta – WINNER
Nick Nolte – Graves
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Olivia Colman – The Night Manager – WINNER
Lena Headey – Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Sterling K. Brown – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson)
Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager – WINNER
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – American Crime Story (People v. OJ Simpson)