20-Year-Old Sends Mysterious Text Before Strange Disappearance

Last Sunday morning, 20-year-old Toni Anderson was pulled over by the police and sent off a text to her friend shortly after, which was the last time Anderson has been heard from. Making the matters all the more suspicious was the content of the message, causing her family to grow concerned and bewildered.

Around 4:00 AM, Anderson left her job at the Chrome Club in Kansas City, MO to meet up with a friend. 30 minutes later, she was pulled over by North Kansas City, MO police officer for an illegal lane change, in which she received a warning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At 4:33 AM, Anderson’s bank records indicate that her debit card was declined at a gas station. At 4:42 AM, Anderson sent a text to her friend which said, “OMG just got pulled over again.” It was this text that raised suspicions with authorities and Anderson’s family.

UP NEXT: Mother Allegedly Tapes Son To Wall While On Facebook Live

One interpretation of the message is that it referred to the encounter that resulted in her getting a warning, but considering it was at least 15 minutes later and she had already stopped at a gas station, it seems odd to point out she “just” got pulled over, while saying “again.”

One interpretation for the text is that Anderson was pulled over for a second time by who she believed to be the police after her lane change altercation, and once her car stopped, fired off the short text. Adding to that theory is a warning that was posted earlier that day on Facebook which warned that this could happen.

A woman wrote on a Facebook page that someone was allegedly driving around and imitating police officers, even going so far as to pull people over.

“I called 911 as he scared me half to death and almost caused several accidents. Who knows what would have happened had this person gotten someone to pull over and stop,” the woman posted to Facebook.

Toni’s mother Liz can’t help but worry about the strange phrasing of the text, admitting, “I don’t understand why she would write ‘I’m getting pulled over again’ in the same night,” adding, “It just keeps resonating in my brain ‘again,’ ‘again’…that’s just odd to me.”

Making the case more mysterious is that Toni’s car, a 2014 Ford Focus, had a tracking device that would send out a ping every 8 to 10 seconds for insurance reasons. The vehicle sent out its last ping at the gas station where Anderson’s debit card was declined.

Authorities say they have no evidence that implies Anderson is in danger, other than her not having a history of running away.

MORE NEWS: Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Physical Abuse During Custody Battle | Amy (Duggar) King Reveals a Family Member Allegedly Abused Her | Watch: Kate Gosselin Addresses Child Abuse Claims on ‘Good Morning America’

[H/T PEOPLE/YouTube/41 Action News]