16 And Pregnant Star Valerie Fairman’s Ex David Pryce On Her Death: ‘I Wish That I Could Have Done More for Her’

It’s been a difficult week for the family and friends of 16 and Pregnant alum Valerie Fairman, who died on Wednesday, December 21, leaving behind her 7-year-old daughter, Naveah.

Fairman’s ex David Pryce, who was also featured on the popular MTV show, remembered his former girlfriend and said, “I wish that I could have done more for her, that’s basically how I feel.” Pryce told Us Weekly of Fairman, who struggled with long-standing substance abuse issues. “She was trying so hard. … It’s a lifelong problem.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All I have to say about Valerie is people don’t know how she really was,” Pryce added. “She was very loving. She was very insecure. She always wanted to go places with me and just kind of hang out. Always wanted to be near me. She was a very, very good woman. She would just talk. She was very, very intelligent, which surprised me that she would end up like that.”

Pryce and Fairman’s daughter is now 7-years-old daughter and currently with her grandmother, as previously reported. “I have her child [Naveah], I’ve had custody of her,” Janice Fairman told E! News. “She’s doing very well. She wanted to go to school because of the parties today so I let her go to school, and the counselor said she’s doing very well. She talked to her twice. She’s surrounded by support and friends.”

Pryce took to Facebook the day of Fairman’s passing, paying tribute to her, “I will always miss you Valerie and I am want to tell anyone who is selling s–t to people to stop,” he wrote. “We have lost too many loved ones to what you are doing and I am going to start taking care of it.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com