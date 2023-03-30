Princess Diana’s Niece Just Tied the Knot in Breathtaking Mountaintop Ceremony

Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, is a married woman. Hello reports the model married her longtime love, Greg Mallet in a mountaintop ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. The ceremony took place on March 21, 2023, nearly three years after they announced their engagement. Mallett proposed in July 2020 at Clouds Estate in South Africa. They opted to have the mountaintop nuptial because it’s symbolic of their lives together.

“It means so much to get married here,” Amelia noted. “Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now.” Amelia and Mallet have been together for over 10 years. “I’ve been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years,” Mallett said.

Amelia’s family members, including her twin sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, and her other siblings, Lady Kitty Spencer and Samuel Aitken, attended the ceremony. To kick off the celebration, the couple held a welcome party at a private seafront residence during sunset, the Tatler reports. The festivities took place by the pool, which was decorated with floating orbs.

Mallett gushed about the decision to propose a few months after their engagement in an interview Hello. “I’ve always known I wanted to marry Amelia,” he said at the time. “As young as I was when we got together, I knew she was the girl of my dreams.” Amelia shared similar feelings. “Everything about Greg makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world,” she shared.

Leading up to the wedding, they counted down until their special day, sharing the moments with their social media followers. “I did a thing for you,” Mallett posted on Instagram. “4 months until I marry the love of my life!” Amelia commented, “Ahhhhhh this is so special! I love you with all my heart angel. I can’t wait for [eternity] with you.”