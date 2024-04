RuPaul's Drag Race Fans Say Fan-Favorite Was ROBBED With Makeover Challenge | Season 16, Episode 13 RECAP

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 is giving us another controversial makeover challenge, as the queens put family resemblance to the test with the dancers of RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! in Las Vegas – and a beloved queen gets sent home. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 16, Episode 13.