PopCulture Social Call - RHOBH Kyle Richards Accuses Dorit Kemsley of Fueling Morgan Wade Romance Rumors Season 13 Reunion 1

Is this Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friendship over? Kyle Richards accuses Dorit Kemsley of fueling rumors about a romance with Morgan Wade as Dorit claims Kyle was trying to silence her ahead of the reunion. Crystal hits back at Dorit's "child bride" comments. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Part 1 of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion.