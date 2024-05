PopCulture Social Call - Law & Order SVU Did Benson Go TOO FAR With Disturbing Cold Case Season 25, Episode 12 RECAP

Did Olivia Benson go too far digging into the cold case of Shannah Sykes' sister? The Law & Order: SVU captain may have crossed a line personally as she tracked down justice for the victims of a marauder killer. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Season 25, Episode 12 of Law & Order: SVU.