PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Who Won HOH After Lisa's BLINDSIDE Eviction? | Week 2 EXTENDED RECAP
Big Brother 26 is kicking the drama up a notch with a new HOH following Lisa's BLINDSIDE eviction! But who will take control of the house - and who will be nominated? PopCulture's Social Call recaps the latest Big Brother drama in a new extended recap.
