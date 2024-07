PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26 Matt's Eviction Creates CHAOS With Next HOH BB26 Episode 6 RECAP

Big Brother 26 is keeping the chaos coming after Matt's chaotic eviction - but will Angela find herself in the path of her nemesis' allies? Or will a new HOH set their sights on a different target? See the Week 2 HOH competition and nomination ceremony play out when PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 6.