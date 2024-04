PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé HEA Big Ed Calls Off Wedding to Liz Without Telling Her Season 8, Episode 6 RECAP

The wedding is OFF for Big Ed and Liz after a fight over none other than ... taco pasta?! Mahmoud and Nicole's huge fight comes to a dramatic climax as Emily's attempt to win over Kobe's friends totally backfires. PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Episode 6.