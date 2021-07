Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in August 2021

As a new month approaches, all the major players in the ongoing streaming wars are prepping to make some big moves in August. With July coming to a close, all the big-name streamers — Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ —are getting ready to roll out their August 2021 content lists, meaning subscribers will be treated to a massive slate of new titles headed to their favorite streaming platforms. Up first on the list is Netflix. Perhaps the biggest competition out there, the streamer is pulling all the punches in August by kicking off the month with some heavy hitters. After dropping titles like 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights on Aug. 1, the streamer will continue making big moves throughout the remainder of the month with additions including The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. However, Netflix isn't the only streamer in the competition, and the relatively young platform HBO Max won't be holding out in August. Along with the debut of sci-fi thriller Reminiscence and the addition of both adaptations of The Great Gatsby and the first three Jurassic Park films, HBO Max will also treat subscribers to Warner Bros. and DC's The Suicide Squad. Hulu, meanwhile, will be joining in on the fun with additions like Reservation Dogs and the new season premieres of American Horror Story and Archer. Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section." Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in August 2021.

Aug. 1 NETFLIX

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police HBO MAX

2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)

9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

Americano, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)

Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Betrayal at Attica, 2021

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2010 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)

Changeling, 2008 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Collateral, 2004 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The End, 1978 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Epic, 2013 (HBO)

Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996

The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hangman, 2017 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Horror of Dracula, 1958

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Hudson Hawk, 1991

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Imperium, 2016 (HBO)

Inception, 2010

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Last Action Hero, 1993

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Malcolm X, 1992

Man Down, 2016 (HBO)

The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

Mean Streets, 1973

Mr. Soul!, 2018

New in Town, 2009 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)

Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)

One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)

The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Red Riding Hood, 2011

Requiem for a Dream, 2000

Scary Movie, 2000

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Spawn, 1997

The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Tango & Cash, 1989

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Vice, 2015 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

You’ve Got Mail, 1998 prevnext

PRIME VIDEO

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)

Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)

In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)

The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever) HULU

Hamilton's Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)

10 to Midnight (1983)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

All About E (2015)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Bagdad Cafe (1988)

The Beast Within (1982)

Black Swan (2009)

Blood Games (1991)

Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Christina's House (2001)

Contagion (2011)

Every Breath You Take (2021)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Fish Don't Blink (2002)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freelancers (2012)

French Postcards (1979)

From Prada To Nada (2011)

Garbo Talks (1984)

Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)

The Girl King (2015)

The Grudge (2004)

Gulliver's Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Hawaiians (1970)

Heart of Midnight (1989)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)

Henry V (1989)

Hondo (1953)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Hunter (1980)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)

It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Jack And Jill (2011)

The Killing Streets (1991)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Mad Max (1980)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mirror Mirror (2012)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Roadhouse 66 (1984)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Rudy (1993)

Shane (1953)

Shark Tale (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Special Effects (1984)

Spellbinder (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Those People (2015)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Watchmen (2009) PEACOCK

50 First Dates, 2004*

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Addicted, 2017

Ali, 2001

Apollo 13, 1995

Armageddon, 1998

Bad Boys, 1995*

Bad Boys II, 2003*

Black and Cuba, 2015

Bleeding Heart, 2015

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Candyman, 1992*

Chase, 2021

Coach Carter, 2005

Colombiana, 2011

The Courier, 2013

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crank, 2006*

Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*

Dead in Tombstone, 2013

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003*

Django Unchained, 2012

Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017

Drive, 2011

Extraordinary Tales, 2015

Flash Point, 2007

The Eagle, 2011

​Enough, 2002

The Exorcist, 1973*

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 1989

Fifty Shades Darker, 2017

Fifty Shades Freed, 2018

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

The Firm, 1993

Fool’s Gold, 2008*

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009

The Goonies, 1985*

Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018

Holiday Breakup, 2016

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*

I, Robot, 2004*

The Jackal, 1997

Jarhead, 2005*

Kid Cannabis, 2014

Kung Fu Yoga, 2017

Land of the Lost, 2009*

Leatherheads, 2008*

Life, 1999*

Love’s Kitchen, 2011

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011

Little Rascals, 1994*

McCanick, 2013

Meet Joe Black, 1998*

Moneyball, 2011

My Generation, 2018

Mystery Road, 2013

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988*

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989*

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984*

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010*

Notorious, 2009

Notting Hill, 1999

Once Fallen, 2010

Paradox, 2017

Partisan, 2015

Philadelphia, 1993

The Proposal, 2009

R.I.P.D., 2013

Race, 2016*

Railroad Tigers, 2016

Rigor Mortis, 2013

Rise of the Legend, 2014

Scorched, 2003

Shaolin, 2011

Shark Tale, 2004

Silver Linings Playbook, 2012

Skating to New York, 2013

Spartacus, 1960*

Special ID, 2013

Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015

Supremacy, 2013

Survivor, 2015

Swelter, 2013

Sword of Vengeance, 2013

Tai Chi Hero, 2012

Tai Chi Zero, 2012

The Timber, 2015

Train to Busan, 2016

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*

Van Helsing, 2004

Very Bad Things, 1998*

Warrior, 2011*

The Wrath of Vraja, 2013

X-Men, 2000

Zoey to the Max, 2013

Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC) prevnext

Aug. 2 HBO MAX

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, Documentary Series Finale (HBO) prevnext

Aug. 3 NETFLIX

Pray Away – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified – NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO) prevnext

Aug. 4 NETFLIX

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Control Z: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Cooking With Paris – NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Fit For Service"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "One Brick At A Time"

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit (Shorts) - All Season 2 Episodes

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”

Marvel Studios Legends - New Episodes

Monsters at Work - "The Vending Machine"

Turner & Hooch - "Diamonds are Furever" HULU

The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice) prevnext

Aug. 5 HBO MAX

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere

The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 HULU

Princess Cyd (2017) PEACOCK

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original) prevnext

Aug. 6 NETFLIX

Hit & Run – NETFLIX SERIES

Navarasa – NETFLIX SERIES

The Swarm – NETFLIX FILM

Vivo – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO) DISNEY+

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. "Finland’s Midnight Sun"

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - New Episode APPLE TV+

Mr. Corman PRIME VIDEO

Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1 HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original) PEACOCK

Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4 prevnext

Aug. 7 HBO MAX

All My Life, 2020 (HBO) prevnext

Aug. 8 NETFLIX

Quartet HBO MAX

A Different World HULU

The Party (2018) prevnext

Aug. 9 NETFLIX

SHAMAN KING – NETFLIX ANIME HULU

Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu) PEACOCK

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*

Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC) prevnext

Aug. 10 NETFLIX

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

UNTOLD – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly)

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace HBO MAX

Hard Knocks ‘21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO) HULU

Together Together (2021) prevnext

Aug. 11 NETFLIX

Bake Squad – NETFLIX SERIES

The Kissing Booth 3 – NETFLIX FILM

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Front Of The Pack"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Canine Quarantine"

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

What If...? - Series Premiere

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”

Monsters at Work - “Adorable Returns”

Turner & Hooch - “In The Line Of Fur” HULU

Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)

AWOL (2016) prevnext

Aug. 12 NETFLIX

AlRawabi School for Girls – NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing's the Same – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – NETFLIX ANIME HBO MAX

FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale

The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere HULU

Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)

The Force (2017)

Held (2021)

The Virtuoso (2021)

The Waiting Room (2012) PEACOCK

Weeds, Season 1-8

Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original) prevnext

Aug. 13 NETFLIX

Beckett – NETFLIX FILM

Brand New Cherry Flavor – NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific – NETFLIX FAMILY

Gone for Good – NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom – NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. "Sharks Gone Rogue"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - New Episode APPLE TV+

Coda PRIME VIDEO

EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)

Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2 HULU

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC) prevnext

Aug. 14 HBO MAX

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO) prevnext

Aug. 15 NETFLIX

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6 HBO MAX

The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO) HULU

The Hate U Give (2018)

Silo (2019) prevnext

Aug. 16 NETFLIX

Walk of Shame HBO MAX

Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Top Gear, Season 29 PRIME VIDEO

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008) prevnext

Aug. 17 NETFLIX

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

The Skeleton Twins (2014) HULU

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

The Skeleton Twins (2014) PEACOCK

The House, 2017 prevnext

Aug. 18 NETFLIX

The Defeated – NETFLIX SERIES

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Out of my league – NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student – NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Pack Attack"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Blind Faith"

The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up Animal - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Diary of a Future President - Season 2 Premiere (All episodes streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - “A Nut You Can't Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”

Monsters at Work - “Little Monsters”

Turner & Hooch - “Road To Smell Dorado”

What If...? - New Episode HULU

Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)

Unsane (2018) prevnext

Aug. 19 NETFLIX

Like Crazy HBO MAX

Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere HULU

Blast Beat (2020)

Jungleland (2021) PEACOCK

My Little Pony, 2017

Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original) prevnext

Aug. 20 NETFLIX

The Chair – NETFLIX SERIESEverything Will Be Fine – NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Girl – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)

Reefa, 2021 (HBO)

Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 DISNEY+

Eragon PRIME VIDEO

Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021) prevnext

Aug. 21 HULU

We Broke Up (2021) prevnext

Aug. 22 HBO MAX

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015 PEACOCK

It’s Complicated, 2009 prevnext

Aug. 23 NETFLIX

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – NETFLIX ANIME HULU

The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC) prevnext

Aug. 24 NETFLIX

Oggy Oggy – NETFLIX FAMILY

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021 HULU

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) prevnext

Aug. 25 NETFLIX

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Clickbait – NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Motel Makeover – NETFLIX SERIES

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes – NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes – NETFLIX SERIES

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man HBO MAX

Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021 DISNEY+

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Twin Trouble"

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Dogs V Cats"

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”

Monsters at Work - “Bad Hair Day”

Turner & Hooch - “The Fur-gitive”

What If...? - Episode 103 prevnext

Aug. 26 NETFLIX

EDENS ZERO – NETFLIX ANIME

Family Reunion: Part 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere HULU

American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)

Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)

Disobedience (2017)

Feral State (2021)

Love and Monsters (2021) PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2

The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)*

Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original) prevnext

Aug. 27 NETFLIX

He's All That – NETFLIX FILM

I Heart Arlo – NETFLIX FAMILY

Titletown High – NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog APPLE TV+

See: Season 2 PRIME VIDEO

The Courier (2021)

Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021) HULU

Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2020) prevnext

Aug. 28 NETFLIX

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO) HULU

Four Good Days (2021) prevnext

Aug. 29 HULU

Horizon Line (2021) prevnext

Aug. 30 HULU

9/11: One Day in America: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

Spell (2020) prevnext