Young Singer Dies After ‘Months of Illness’: Yallunder Was 30

South African singer and songwriter Yolanda “Yallunder” Nyembezi has died.

Nyembezi passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday, March 13 after having “fought bravely through months of illness,” her family confirmed on social media. She was 30.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Yolanda Nyembezi, known to the world as Yallunder,” the statement read. “Yolanda fought bravely through months of illness, holding onto life with resilience and grace until her final bow on Thursday, 13 March 2025, at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. Her journey was one of unwavering strength, and even in her most vulnerable moments, she remained a beacon of love, kindness, and artistry.”

The singer’s family did not disclose further details of Nyembezi’s illness, but her manager, Lerato Sejeng, told TshisaLIVE that she had “been in hospital” and had “not been well since last year. She was in and out of hospital the whole of 2024.” Sejeng added that Nyembezi was recently “admitted again. She was not in a good state. Iron deficiency and anaemia is all I know she used to suffer from.”

Born in Bizana, Eastern Cape on August 23, 1994, Nyembezi was a classically trained, cum laude graduate in vocal pedagogy who first rose to stardom in 2018 when she began covering popular songs, drawing the attention big music industry names like DJ Black Coffee and award-winning artis S’java, who signed her to his record label, 1020 Cartel.

She released her EP, Uthando Lwam, in 2020. That same year, she featured on the collaborative album iSambulo, with her track “Ndinovalo” amassing over 1.5 million views on YouTube. She also collaborated on the album’s songs “Inhliziyo” and “Abanjani.”

In the years that followed, Nyembezi worked with renowned DJs and producers such as Lemon & Herb, Kabza De Small, Oskido, Morda, and Heavy K. In 2023, she released her first and only studio album, Kum, through her own label, Masani Music. According to Woman & Home, the album reached No. 8 on the iTunes chart and No. 39 on Apple Music.

Nyembezi’s family described the singer as “a soul so rare,” adding that she “graced this earth with a spirit that was as warm as it was powerful… Losing her has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but we take comfort in knowing that her music, her legacy, and the love she poured into the world will live on forever.” Her family asked for “prayers, support, and understanding as we navigate this immense loss,” and said they will “share further details regarding memorial and funeral proceedings in due time.”