Young Girl Punk Band Sign Record Deal After Viral 'Racist Sexist Boy' Library Performance

The punk rock band The Linda Lindas took the internet by storm on May 20 when a video of their performance at the Los Angeles Public Library went massively viral on Twitter. In the aftermath, Variety reports that the band has signed a record deal with Epitaph. The band got support from rock legends like Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, and Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna.

The band -- comprised of Mila, 10, Eloise, 13, Lucia, 14, and Bela, 16, who describe themselves as "Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins, and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!" -- was seen in Amy Poehler's Netflix film Moxie and wrote and performed a song for The Claudia Kishi Club, a documentary about the enduring appeal of The Babysitter’s Club character Claudia Kishi. They've also played with bands like Best Coast, Money Mark, and Alice Bag, and were even handpicked by Bikini Kill to play one of their reunion shows at the Hollywood Palladium in 2019. In the L.A. Public Library set, they performed "Claudia Kishi," a cover of The Muffs’ "Big Mouth," and Bikini Kill’s "Rebel Girl."

However, the song that pushed them viral was "Racist Sexist Boy," which Mila and Eloise wrote based on a personal experience. "A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people," Mila, the band's drummer, explained. "After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience."

Thanks to The Linda Lindas for not only making great music, but also helping girls in Togo, West Africa get educations by wearing @tees4togo shirts in this amazing video!!! https://t.co/pswmBOhNv7 — Kathleen Hanna (@kathleenhanna) May 20, 2021

Twitter exploded with love for this rocking girl group, with everyone singing the praises of their technical skill and aura of cool. "Raise your hand if you want to see or join The LINDA LINDAS," tweeted writer Min Jin Lee. "I have gone down the Linda Lindas rabbit hole and it’s making my day," tweeted another new fan. "Sometimes as the old dude i forgot that today’s youth are every bit as talented and pissed off as the bands I listened to when I was 18. Awesome stuff."