Rapper Dies in Casino Parking Lot Shooting: Young Block Was 32

Police are searching for the two men who "hunted down and executed" Young Block.

The hip-hop world is mourning another loss following the death of Young Block. Two assailants murdered the 32-year-old rapper, known for songs like "Spin the Block" and "1 of 1," outside an Indiana casino on Sunday.

Per a Harrison County Sheriff's Department press release and The Kansas City Star, Young Block (real name LilDon Williams) performed at Louisville, Kentucky, venue Studio15 on Saturday night. He then traveled to Caesars Southern Indiana Hotel & Casino, located in Elizabeth, Indiana. Unbeknownst to Young Block, two men had followed him to the casino.

The duo, who were masked, waited for the rapper to leave the casino around 4 a.m. local time. Armed with rifles, they approached Young Block, who attempted to flee. The masked men then shot and killed him. One of them then stole his 2013 Dodge Charger, which is black and silver in color, and fled. The other assailant left the scene in the vehicle the pair had driven to the casino.

"It is believed that Williams was targeted by the masked individuals, followed to the business and executed for reasons unknown at this time," Sheriff Nick Smith said in the release. He later characterized the crime as Young Block being "hunted down and executed."

Police are investigating the incident, while his loved ones mourn a tremendous loss. Young Block is survived by a wife, a daughter, parents and several siblings.

"He was a good man, he was a good dad," his wife, who was not named in the reports, told The Kansas City Star. "He was hard-working. He didn't deserve this. We have a 6-year-old daughter together who I now have to prepare her that she's not going to see him again."