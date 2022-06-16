'Yellowstone' Actress Eden Brolin's Music Career Is off to a Hot Start

Yellowstone star Eden Brolin, daughter of Josh Brolin, is also the lead singer of the indie band Atta Boy. The group released their first album, Out of Sorts, in 2012 and reunited in 2020 to record their second album, Big Heart Manners. The group includes Lewis Pullman, the Top Gun: Maverick star and Bill Pullman's son, on drums; guitarist Freddy Reisch; and pianist Dashel Thompson.

The group started playing together live in seventh grade and recorded their first album after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Out of Sorts was the "culmination of the music [they] had been working on together for a few years," Thompson told The Digest Online in July 2020. They had no expectations for the album, believing only their friends and family would listen to it.

The group was wrong about that. Atta Boy now has over 169,000 listeners on Spotify and their songs "Walden Pond," "Jack and Blow," and "Saccharine" has over 6 million streams each. However, they couldn't really build on the success of Out of Sorts. They went eight years without recording new music.

"When we did the first album, we were already engaged in pretty different occupations and circumstances, and I think the hiatus after recording was just an extension of that," Brolin told The Digest Online. "We were working to fulfill different passions of ours outside of just the band. I don't think there were ever terribly serious intentions to be a band full time, but I'm grateful it happened."

In 2020, the group reunited for Big Heart Manners, which features 11 songs. It is a mix of older songs dating back to 2013 and new tracks written together. The album also mixes elements of folk and country. The group's follow-up to Big Heart Manners is Live & Homely, a 2021 collection of five live recordings.

Reisch and Brolin are also members of Ghost Prom, along with Cameron Crosby. The trio released their EP Don't Die last year. Brolin and Crosby married on May 1, with Josh proudly celebrating the day on Instagram. "When your daughter gets married it all shows up: the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate," Josh wrote in part. "I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on."

Coincidentally, Josh and Pullman both star in the Amazon Prime Video drama Outer Range. Pullman plays Rhett Abbott, the son of Josh's Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher whose family is shaken after the mysterious Autumn (Imogen Poots) shows up. Autumn's arrival is followed by a strange black void in the pasture. All eight episodes are available to stream on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Brolin can be seen as Mia on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, now streaming on Peacock.