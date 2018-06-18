XXXTentacion Mourned on Social Media: ‘RIP to a Young King Who Made a Lot of Mistakes’

Rapper XXXTentacion was mourned by fans on social media just moments after his death. The young star, who had more than a dozen felonies up against him, was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday.

Some said his music helped them get through tough times, and other said he will continue to live on through his music. Other fans could not forget his troubled past, but still shared their condolences.

“RIP to a young King who made a lot of mistakes,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“RIP XXXtentacion, one of this generations best artists,” added another. “He helped so many people though depression sad day today so upsetting.”

“Wow that’s sooo sad @xxxtentacion really died smh. I tell u life is too short. Have to pray every day to God for protection because you can be here one min and gone the next smh. Poor boy couldn’t even live to see 21 years old,” wrote one fan.

“I don’t know what to say, xxxtentacion is really gone.. rip our music will live on forever,” another wrote.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting in Deerfield Beach. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later declared dead. According to TMZ, XXXTentacion was shot outside a motorcycle dealership.

Authorities described the suspects as two black males, both wearing long-sleeved hoodies. The shooter allegedly wore a red mask and the get-away vehicle was described as black Dodge Journey with a dark tint and black wheels.

XXXTentacion released two albums, 17 and ?, and a mixtape, Revenge. In March, ? debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. His singles include “Look at Me,” “F– Love,” “Sad!” and “Gospel.”

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.