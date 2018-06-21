XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals Rapper’s ‘Final Wish’ Was for Charity Event to Continue

The charity event that late rapper XXXTentacion planned before he was fatally shot will still be held.

Less than a week after rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed while shopping for motorcycles in South Florida, his mother has announced that a charity event will be held in his name to honor his “final wish.”

Charity event is still happening this Sunday in Florida. this was Jahseh’s final wish. More details soon — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) June 21, 2018

“Charity event is still happening this Sunday in Florida. this was Jahseh’s final wish. More details soon,” his mother wrote on the young rapper’s Twitter account.

The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had informed fans just two hours before his Monday, June 18 death that he had intentions to hold a charity event this upcoming weekend, making the announcement via his Instagram Story.

“Planning a charity event for this weekend, Florida,” he wrote.

Ski Mask Slump of God, a close friend of XXXTentacion, had announced on his own Instagram Story following the rapper’s death that he had an interest in taking over the charity event.

“The charity event he was planning I’d like to take over and also make it a day of remembrance,” he wrote.

It is not known if Ski Mask Slump of God has any part in organizing the announced event and other details of the event are not yet known.

Although the rapper had a troubled criminal history, including multiple charges stemming from an October 2016 alleged domestic violence incident against his pregnant girlfriend, he showed a deep interest in charitable endeavors, penning “The Helping Hands Challenge” hashtag on social media.

In January, the 20-year-old posted a video to his YouTube account announcing the challenge and encouraging his fans to take part in charitable endeavors of their own.

“I really not only wanted to record it to set some positive energy in the air, but also to kind of influence other people to do it as well. I was actually going to start a movement ‘The Helping Hands Challenge,’ where you guys record you doing good things for people, and kind of spread that positive energy,” he said in the 11-minute-long video, which shows him donating various items to the SOS Children’s Villages in Florida, which helps children in foster care.

Following news of the young rapper’s death in Deerfield Beach, Florida, fans of the 20-year-old took to the streets of Los Angeles to mourn XXXTentacion. They have also created a makeshift memorial at the site of his death, decorating the scene with art, his albums and teddy bears.