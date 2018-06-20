XXXTentacion Fans Giving Detectives All the Help They Need Tracking Down Murder Suspects

Some fans of XXXTentacion may have a future in law enforcement, as they helped detectives find suspects in the rapper’s murder shortly after it took place.

Broward County investigators were directed to a “ton of social media posts” by concerned citizens, according to a report by The Blast. One in particular appeared to be their biggest lead in the murder of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot to death in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday afternoon. It was posted by another rapper, Soldier Kidd, on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“xxxTentacion gone get shot tomorrow,” he wrote at 12:56 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, the same account posted a photo of three men posing in a gas station in front of a black SUV, matching the description of the killers’ getaway vehicle.

A third photo showed a red mask, not unlike the one that witnesses said one of XXXTentacion’s shooters were wearing. While the evidence looks promising to XXXTentacion’s fans, police said that they are continuing to follow up on any and all potential leads. Broward County police are offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

On Monday evening, Soldier Kidd took to Instagram, publicly denying any involvement in XXXTentacion’s murder. He posted footage from the murder scene, followed by numerous videos of himself saying that he had not shot the rapper.

“I didn’t even know who the man was,” he said. “All my condolences go to the man’s family and what not. I just had to get on the ‘gram and let y’all know I had nothing to do with it.”

Soldier Kidd’s posts took an even more bizarre turn on Tuesday afternoon, when he claimed to know who had committed the murder.

“I know who killed X,” he wrote, “if I get 100k I will show @ 8 PM WEST TIME.” The young rapper was reportedly asking for 100,000 followers. At the time of this writing, he has just under 27,000. In the meantime, XXXTentacion’s legion of fans are still going after the rapper in comments, messages and widespread conspiracy theory posts.

Those same fans have a distinct history of harassment in defense of the rapper. When XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, accused the rapper of assaulting her on multiple occasions, his fans harassed her through every available channel. Ayala told the New Miami Times that her Twitter account was hacked by someone that continues to post as if they are her to this very day.

Ayala’s Instagram account was shut down after XXXTentacion’s fans reported all of her posts as a violation of the site’s guidelines en masse. Even the GoFundMe account she had set up to help cover her medical costs after the alleged assault was reported until it was temporarily suspended.

The harassment didn’t stop online either. Ayala said she had to quit her job at Dunkin’ Donuts when XXXTentacion fans showed up and harassed her, even following her home at times. She said that she avoids public places like the mall and the gorcery store for fear of being recognized and harangued.