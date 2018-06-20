XXXTentacion Fans Create Memorial at Death Scene

XXXTentacion fans started flooding the site in South Florida where he was gunned down, setting up a memorial for the late rapper.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed outside of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida Monday afternoon. He was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend several times in 2016.

Photos released by TMZ show the site of the shooting in Deerfield, decorated with street art made of chalk, flowers, candles and other memorabilia of the rapper’s up-and-coming career.

The photos also show the orange markings were still present from the previous days’ investigation into XXX’s shooting, who was found shot in his car in the intersection.

Along with the candles and flowers, fans also wrote with chalk messages for the fallen artist, many “RIP” messages as well as a drawing of the rapper with a halo atop his head.

The drawings and messages adorned the sidewalk and street where the shooting took place. Another photo shows a fan doing an X signal as he stood by the memorial.

He was best known for his hit song "Look At Me!"

XXX had a violent past. He was awaiting trial for an october 2016 domestic violence charge before prosecutors added charges for allegedly tampering with a witness, his then-pregnant girlfriend, bringing the total number of charges to 15.

Two hours before his death, the rapper had shared a post on Instagram announcing his plans to host a charity event in Florida this coming weekend.

He had been showing an increasing interest in charity work. In January, he shared a video called “#TheHelpingHandChallenge,” showing himself donating clothes and video games to a foster home. The video has over 4.28 million views.

His songs, “SAD!” “changes” and “Moonlight” are currently at the top of the iTunes charts, with much of his music sales seeing a bump following his death.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user claiming to be his abuse victim and ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, commented on the rapper’s death.

“I know y’all don’t f— w me, but this isn’t about me. Just please stop tagging me in disrespectful threads and arguments,” the first tweet read. “I honestly don’t care for any of the hype. I lost someone close to me. Leave me alone.”

“It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” Ayala wrote in another tweet. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken.”

The tweets have not been confirmed to be from Ayala, however, as her social media accounts have been hacked and duplicated by trolls ever since her allegations against XXX surfaced.