Willow Smith Wears Unexpected Teeth Accessories to the Grammys

Willow Smith turned heads while walking the red carpet for the 2025 Grammy Awards. The Smith siblings are attending the 2025 Grammys in support of their dad, Will Smith, who is presenting at the awards ceremony. The 24-year-old “Whip My Hair” singer donned an ensemble equipped a black bra and matching hot pants with a long black tailored coat. She accessorized with a t-bar chain detail in black viscose from McQueen Autumn Winter 2024, per PEOPLE. Her hair was a big natural fro. She topped it off with platform sandals with a crystal-embellished strap and rings on multiple fingers. But it was her use of metallic grills and one green grill on her front tooth that stole the show.

Her brother Jaden was not to be upstaged. The 26-year-old wore a simple black Louis Vuitton tuxedo with an added an eye-catching headpiece. But it was his choice of a large black headpiece created in the shape of a multiple-story castle, with a hole cut out in the middle for his face, that had people on social media going crazy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Abodi in the style of a Transylvanian castle, the design team wrote on Instagram, “The artistic headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori.” Others wondered if Jaden’s accessory was a nod to Willem Dafoe’s viral GQ Italia Man of the Year cover from 2023.

Willow took some time to chat about the awards with journalists. While speaking with Billboard, she told the outlet she was “filled with gratitude.” Regarding her nomination this year, she said: “The overwhelming feeling comes from a feeling of just being honored alongside all these amazing musicians and the fact that I was voted in is just a dream come true.”

