Wayne Perkins Has Died

Celebrated musician Wayne Perkins is dead at age 74.

The news comes via Perkins’ brother, Phillip Dale Perkins, on Facebook. New American Journal further reports that the guitarist, who played with The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley, died from stroke complications.

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“For those who haven’t heard, Wayne passed away yesterday peacefully,” Dale wrote on Tuesday. “Our sisters and family members were there with him. We appreciate all the kind thoughts and memories. He was one of a kind and we loved him very much, and thank you all.”

Perkins might not be a household name, but his guitar work can be heard on several classic albums. He played on The Rolling Stones’ 1976 album Black and Blue, including the tracks “Fool to Cry,” “Memory Motel” and “Hand of Fate.” He also can be heard on the song “Worried About You” from 1981’s Tattoo You.

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He also contributed to Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Catch a Fire (1973) and Joni Mitchell’s Court and Spark (1974). He is prominently featured in the Classic Albums documentary on Catch a Fire, which regularly aired in syndication on VH1 and VH1 Classic over the years.

Perkins also worked with acts like Leon Russell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Bolton, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Everly Brothers, Crimson Tide, Smith Perkins Smith and Problem Child. He also contributed to the soundtrack to Rodney Dangerfield’s legendary 1986 comedy Back to School.



